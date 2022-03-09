Sindh imposes immediate bans on cattle markets due to Lumpy Skin Disease Virus

Sindh Local Government imposed an immediate ban on setting up cattle markets due to the eruption of the Lumpy Skin Disease Virus (LSDV).

LSDV is usually found in cows. It spreads via spit and through insects. Several areas of Sanghar, Jamshooro, Sukkur, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi were reported to have been affected by the disease. Therefore, immediate steps were taken to curb any further outbreak.

In this regard, an emergency letter was issued by Research Officer Sindh Local Government Department to the local bodies heads across Sindh.

Meanwhile, after receiving the letter from the Sindh Government about the spread of the deadly virus Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle, Larkana’s Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tarique Manzoor Chandio, has imposed a 15 days ban on livestock markets under Section 144. The owners shall not be able to take their cattle for a bath in the Rice Canal and their movement will also stand banned to and from the Larkana district.