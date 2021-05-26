Sindh imposes additional Covid-19 restrictions

Staff Reporter Karachi

The Sindh government on Tuesday imposed additional restrictions, including a ban on gatherings of more than 10 people, in view of the rising incidence of Covid-19 cases in the province.

A notification to this effect was issued by the provincial home department, a day after the provincial task force met to review the situation and discuss the possibility of introducing additional restrictions to stem the rising positivity rate of Covid-19 cases in the province, particularly in Karachi.

As per the notification, dated May 25, the following restrictions will be applicable from today, in addition to the ones announced earlier:

All movement of vehicular traffic to be restricted after 8pm, with the exception of emergency vehicles and for deliveries.

Ban on all kinds of private parties, functions, weddings with more than 10 people in attendance.

No indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants; delivery and takeout can remain open till midnight.

All parks to remain closed, including walking and jogging tracks.