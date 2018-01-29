Sindh IGP seeks intelligence agencies’ help to nab Rao Anwar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh’s top police officer has sought assistance from intelligence agencies to arrest former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in connection with his alleged involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Sources said IG Sindh AD Khowaja has written a letter to intelligence agencies, seeking their assistance in finding and arresting Anwar, who is the prime suspect in Naqeebullah’s alleged extrajudicial murder.

“He [Rao Anwar] reached Islamabad via a PIA flight on January 20. While on January 23, FIA officials and immigration department stopped him from fleeing to Dubai from the Islamabad airport. Anwar is reportedly trying to escape the country to dodge the ongoing investigation,” read the letter.

In the letter IG Sindh implores the authorities for help in arresting and presenting him to the Supreme Court. The inquiry committee formed to investigate the incident declared Mehsud innocent, saying that he was murdered by the police in a fake encounter.

While Anwar has reportedly absconded and is trying to avoid facing the inquiry team.

On January 27, the country’s top court gave a 72-hour deadline to police to arrest and present the deposed SSP.

Earlier on Sunday, an inquiry report in the high-profile alleged encounter of Naqeebullah had revealed that it was a “coordinated fake encounter”.

The probe committee described eyewitnesses accounts saying Naqeebullah was “picked up” along with two others –Hazrat Ali and Qasim — on January 3 by plain clothed men and taken to Sachal Police Post before being moved to another location.

They were illegally detained and tortured until January 6 when the eyewitnesses were released while Naqeebullah remained in the custody. The eyewitnesses added that they came to know about the Naqeebullah’s encounter from the media on January 17 as did his family who, soon after, negated claims made by the former SSP Malir that Naqeebullah was a “terrorist”..