Sindh IGP meets 28 CGs to discuss foreign missions’ security

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Monday held a meeting with 28 consul generals or their representatives to exchange views about enhancing security of foreign missions in Karachi and for further coordination to this effect, in light of the terror attack targeting the Chinese Consulate located in Clifton area on November 23.

Diplomats and representatives from various countries including—the United States, China, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bangladesh, Japan, Switzerland, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Italy, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Malaysia, Russia, Indonesia, Thailand, Turkey, Bahrain, Afghanistan, France, Iran, Britain, South Korea, Yemen, Poland and Morocco — attended the meeting. IG Imam said the security concerns and protections had become an international issue, which was being dealt by all countries — in context of their geographical situation and existing challenges — by taking every possible step to curb terror.

Sindh Rangers, Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel and intelligence agencies were cooperating and coordinating with police to ensure the security of foreign mission, the Sindh police chief said. IG Imam proposed that following the attack on Chinese consulate it was imperative to formulate a comprehensive security proposal in consultation with the foreign diplomats.

‘A WhatsApp group should be established through which police, Rangers and others law enforcement agencies could coordinate for the enhancement of security measures and respond effectively in case of emergencies,’ he suggested. The IG directed the city police chief to hold regular meetings with all consul generals on monthly basis in order to seek their proposals and consult with them to make foolproof security arrangements.

While giving a security briefing to the envoys, Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Ahmed Shaikh proposed that watch towers should be established at selected points near all consulates, adding that establishing a CCTV command and control system was also important. He revealed that while keeping the recent attack in mind, the city police was planning to introduce an ‘SOS software’, which would be given to all foreign missions. This software will ensure the rapid police response in case of any untoward incident. During the meeting, the SP Foreign Security Cell Bashir Brohi informed the diplomats about all the steps and security measures taken for the protection of foreign missions.

