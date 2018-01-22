Sindh IG takes notice of Maqsood’s murder

Staff Reporter

The Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja has taken notice of killing of another youth, Maqsood, in Karachi in an exchange of fire between police and robbers. The incident occurred on Saturday (yesterday) on Shara-e-Faisal near Drigh Road when Maqsood was riding his auto rickshaw, and became a victim in alleged shootout.

The assassins have not been identified yet. Maqsood was the only brother of 5-sisters, and was going to nuptial knot few days later. The dead body has been shifted to Sahiwal, the home town of deceased.

Maqsood’s family alleged that police have murdered him, and requested Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to take notice of the incident. Furthermore, Maqsood’s sisters have threatened that they would burn themselves if justice is not served.