Sindh, IG police on same page, SHC told

The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed Tuesday that Sindh government and Inspector General of Sindh Police Allah Dino Khowaja are on the same page.

A two-judge Bench, headed by Justice Munib Akhtar, was hearing a case pertaining to the imple-mentation of its previous judgment that directed IG Khowaja to complete his three-year tenure and Sindh government to draft new rules governing posting and transfers in the police department. The Bench came down hard on the Provincial govern-ment for delaying the drafting of police rules in line with the judgment.

Assistant Advocate General Shabbir Shah said the government had taken a number of initiatives in compliance with its orders He said the IG Sindh was being summoned to attend cabinet meetings, adding that the government and IG Khowaja are on the same page.

A committee headed by Advocate General Sindh has also been formed to propose changes in the existing police rules. Advocate Faisal Siddiqui, however, complained that the Sindh chief minister and Cabinet didn’t implement the court orders despite its clear-cut directions. At the previous hearing, the IG Sindh informed that he drafted new Police Rules in compliance with the judgement and sent to the Sindh Cabinet for consideration.—NNI

