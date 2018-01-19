Sindh IG AD Khowaja to continue on post, rules SC

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that Sindh Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja will continue on his post and dismissed moves by the federal and provincial governments to replace him.

The directions were given during the hearing of the Sindh government’s plea challenging an order of the Sindh High Court owhich has ruled that Khowaja would continue as the provincial police chief.

During the hearing of the provincial government’s appeal, the three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justices Umar Ata Bandiyal and Ijazul Ahsan, restrained the federal government from replacing Khowaja.

The court ruled that any move of the federal government to transfer the IG will have no effect. The IG will also have complete authority to order transfers and postings in the province, the court observed.

Moreover, the bench ordered to uphold the SHC order. The court also accepted the provincial government’s appeal and will hear the case at a later date.

Following the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah complained on Twitter that the Sindh government is “serving people despite the fact that it cannot transfer” the province’s chief secretary, police chief and other bureaucrats with the court’s consent.

During the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the SHC decision is a “beautiful judgment”, adding that it deserves to be read a couple of times. Since last year, the Sindh government has been attempting to replace Khowaja with an officer of ‘its choice’.