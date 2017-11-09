Sindh Home Minister reviews security arrangements for Chehelum

Sindh Home Minister, Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review security arrangements finalized by police department for Chehelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The meeting among others was also attended by Home Secretary,

Qazi Shahid Pervez, IG – Sindh Police, AD Khawaja, zonal DIGs as well as officials from counter terrorism department and those from special branch of the police department.

The minister said security alert must be declared at all mosques and Imam Bargahs located in sensitive areas complimented by snap checking, patrolling and picketing on the designated routes for processions.

Calling for comprehensive and coordinated security arrangements for main procession and majalis, the minister said the bomb disposal squad must ensure sweeping and clearing of these sites.

Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal said advance intelligence collection and sharing must be further strengthened as no lapse in the security plan will be acceptable.—APP

