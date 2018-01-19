Sindh Home Minister assures justice to family of rape victim

KARACHI : Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar on Friday met the desperate parents of minor rape victim at his office and assured them of action against the culprit.

On the occasion, the minister took notice of the vile incident and ordered arrest of the culprit, who is said to be the paternal uncle of the victim.

An FIR of rape incident with a minor girl has been registered at Sachal police station after the parents complained about police non-cooperation over the incident and making several attempts to bring the incident into notice of the authorities.

The victim’s family has nominated a man, Mushtaq, as an accused. The incident occurred in Gabol Goth in Sachal area of Karachi.

A medical examination has been conducted at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and results are awaited. However, no arrest has been made in the incident so far.

Orignally published by INP