Sindh Healthcare Commission aims to improve healthcare services: Dr. Qidwai

Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Minhaj A. Qidwai has said that the purpose of setting up the SHCC is to improve the quality of healthcare services and ban quackery in the province. He said this during a meeting which was also attended by Director Licensing and Accreditation Dr. Farhana Memon at the Director Health office, Civic Center here, said a statement on Friday.

Dr. Qidwai said the SHCC was an autonomous body corporate in Sindh to regulate healthcare services and ensure clinical governance.

The registration forms are available on the SHCC website www.shcc.org.pk, and can be completed online, she said, added that in this regard, three public notice from the SHCC have been published in newspaper after the timeline.— APP

