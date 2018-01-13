Sindh Health Department finalizes report to be presented before SC

Sindh health department is fast finalizing its report to be presented before the Supreme Court of Pakistan bench at its Karachi Registry today (Saturday). The report pertains to budgetary allocations made for procurement of medicines, gadgets and other essential facilities at public sector hospitals, urban health centres and basic health units in provincial capital.

A senior health deptt official talking to APP said steady increase is made in the funds for 32 of varied level hospitals, alongwith similar such facilities in province, every year. “Budgetary allocations are also raised every fiscal year,” he said mentioning that these are meant for establishment of new units as well as expansion in existent deptts.

The official referred to provision of updated diagnostic facilities coupled with modern medical and surgical interventions being provided to the masses at government owned facilities.

About the details to be presented before the SCP bench, he said these include number of available beds, ambulance service, provision for essential and life saving drugs, laboratory services and number of doctors, surgeons, nurses, paramedics in active services at their respective place of deputation.—APP

