We welcome young talents in the medical field of Pakistan to visit our hospital and we will provide training opportunities lasting for several months.

Also we’re more than willing to send our medics to Pakistan for further research in TCM,” Prof.

Liu Qingquan, President, Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Capital Medical University, told China Economic Net.

He made the above remarks while welcoming the Pakistani delegation in Beijing.

A four-member Pakistani delegation led by Dr.

Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health & Population Welfare, Sindh, arrived in China on July 12 for a 12-day visit.

They were to participate in health dialogues with Chinese health departments, hospitals, institutions, enterprises for more possibilities in cooperation between China and Pakistan in fields of health, medicine and so on.

During the visit to Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, the delegation showed great interest in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM).

Both sides exchanged ideas and information on topics including talent exchange, construction of TCM teaching system, clinical research, compilation of China-Pakistan herbal books.

According to the hospital, there are 7 characteristic diagnosis and treatment centers of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Beijing, including Dermatology Department of TCM, Cardiovascular Department of TCM, Digestion Center, Acupuncture and Moxibustion Center, Pediatrics Department of TCM, Gynecology Department of TCM and TCM Preventive Treatment Center.

“We welcome Pakistani talents to explore more in terms of the combination of TCM and modern technology to improve the quality of life of patients,” Liu noted.

On the occasion, Prof.

Dr.

M.

Iqbal Choudhary, director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), Pakistan, was invited to be a visiting professor by Prof.

Liu Qingquan.

Established in 1956, Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine is the only comprehensive and modernized grade-A tertiary hospital of traditional Chinese medicine in Beijing.