Sindh has half of country’s active Covid cases: Murad

Staff Reporter Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday that 50 per cent of the active Covid-19 cases in the country were present in Sindh.

Addressing a session of the provincial task force on Covid-19 which was attended by provincial ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Saeed Ghani, law enforcers, chief secretary, medical professionals and a World Health Organisation representative, Shah said: “Fifty per cent of all the [current Covid] cases in the country are in Sindh.”

“I am getting the most complaints about violation of SOPs in district East and district Central,” said the chief minister. He directed the Karachi commissioner to ensure SOP implementation “at all costs”.

With regard to the positivity rate of cases in Karachi, the session was informed that it stood at 21pc in district East, 16pc in district South, and 10pc in district Central.

Other districts of the province meanwhile had 11pc in Hyderabad, 10pc in Dadu and 8pc in Sukkur.

“We have to protect our people by vaccinating them in any case,” stressed the chief minister and directed for mass vaccinations in industrial areas.

“Vaccination should be carried out in industrial areas with the cooperation of industrialists,” he said.

He also ordered the deputy commissioner and senior superintendent of police to ensure implementation of the following new restrictions placed by the government.

Business timings will be from 5am to 6pm, while bakeries and milk shops will be allowed to operate till midnight. Pharmacies in shopping malls and super stores to close by 6pm.