Sindh govt’s intention to launch electric buses, taxis: Sharjeel

An important meeting regarding the purchase of electric buses was held at the Archives Complex in Karachi, chaired by Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Secretary of Transport, Saleem Rajput, MD of Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Kamal Dayo, representatives of the Chinese company, Charles Cao, Asad Muzaffar, and others.

In the meeting, Charles Cao, the representative of Chinese company Jiangsu Alpha Bus, provided a briefing on electric buses. Minister of Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, sought information about the supply and features of electric buses and chargers.During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed the Sindh government’s willingness to provide full support if the Chinese company intends to establish a plant in Sindh. Sharjeel Inam Memon welcomed the idea of setting up the plant and assured the company of the government’s commitment to purchasing electric buses from them.

He said that the Sindh government stands ready to extend all necessary assistance to facilitate the company’s endeavor.Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed the Sindh government’s intention to introduce electric buses and electric taxis as part of a comprehensive service throughout the province. He said that the government aims to promote sustainable transportation options and reduce environmental impact by adopting electric vehicles.