Sindh Govt yearns to facilitate people

Staff Reporter

Badin

Sindh Government was providing better facilities to the people of public private partnership.

These views were expressed by former Senator and PPP leader, Bibi Yasmeen Shah while addressing the ceremony of inauguration of new building of Syed Ali Bux Shah rural health center Wehanai Sharif near Tando Bago on Sunday. She said they were serving the people and striving hard to resolve the issues people were facing.

Bibi Yasmeen Shah said it made her so pleasure that such hospital established in rural area with basic and modern facilities including maternity, ultra sound, medical tests and free medicines for 24 hours of the day.

