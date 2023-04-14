Sindh govt writes to ECP for mayor, deputy mayors’ election

The Sindh government has again written a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the immediate election of mayors and deputy mayors, following the culmination of LG polls in Sindh.

In a letter penned to the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PPP-led Sindh government has said that the process of the LG elections in the province has been completed. “Sindh govt wants immediate election of mayors and deputy mayors.”

Implementation of Article 140A is the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan. The ECP has been urged to take steps in this regard, the letter said.

The party position was released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after re-poll results in 15 districts of Sindh during LG polls.

The polling in the first and second rounds of local bodies’ elections was stopped in various districts of Sindh. After re-poll in the remaining constituencies, the ECP on Monday issued a party position.—NNI