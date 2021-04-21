Sindh govt urges ECP to defer NA-249 by-election

Keeping in view the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the province, the Sindh government on Monday formally requested the Election Commission of Pakistan to postpone by-election for National Assembly constituency NA-249 Karachi.

In a letter to the ECP, the Sindh government urged the election body to postpone the scheduled by-poll in the concurrency until the coronavirus pandemic was brought under control.

The country was facing the third wave of the pandemic and COVID-19 cases rose by over seven per cent in Karachi and Hyderabad during the past week, read the letter.

Over 400 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment in intensive care units and UHDs of various hospitals in Karachi, it added.

During the alarming situation, corner meetings and political rallies will lead to more coronavirus infections and deaths in the metropolis, said the provincial government.

Earlier on April 15, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation had met with the Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh and demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reschedule NA-249 by-polls and deploy military personnel in the constituency.

A PTI delegation headed by Khurram Sher Zaman had submitted a written plea to the provincial election commissioner, carrying demands to change the polling date for the NA-249 by-polls besides also deploying armed forces.

Later speaking to media, PTI Sindh lawmaker and Karachi chief Khurram Sher Zaman had said that they approached the ECP to reschedule the polling in the constituency on Sunday.