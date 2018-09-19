Sindh govt to suspend mobile, internet services

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government has decided to suspend the mobile phone and internet services on the routes of Moharram processions from September 19 to 21 as a security measure during Ashura.

The services will remain inactive between 8 AM and midnight in several cities of Sindh, including Karachi.

Sindh chief secretary has confirmed the shutdown of mobile phone services, adding that the services will only be closed in areas that are located on the routes of processions.

The Sindh government has also requested the federal interior ministry and PTCL to suspend mobile phone networks and the internet in different timings.The services are partially suspended every year in several cities as part of security arrangements for majalis and mourning processions in Muharram.

