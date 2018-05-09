Sindh govt to present provincial budget tomorrow (Thursday)

KARACHI : Sindh government has announced to present the provincial budget Thursday.

Sindh government had to present the budget for financial year 2018-19 on May 5, however government backtracked from its decision, now it has announced to unveil budget on May 10 (tomorrow).

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who has the charge of Finance Minister, will present the budget tomorrow, in this regard session of the assembly has been summoned.

Earlier, senior PPP Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Thursday rejected the Federal Budget, which was recently presented by the incumbent PML N government. During a session of the assembly held in the federal capital today, Shah said that the government had no right to present a full year’s budget when its tenure was due to end on May 31.

“We consider it (budget) unconstitutional and reject it,”

“Budget allocation is serious business, you can’t just present it to get it off your shoulders,” he lamented.

“Things will take a turn for the worst if only one province is given preference and the government is not ready to address the deprivations of the smaller provinces,” he told the Speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

He continued to say that the Pakistan Peoples’ Party wants to create a strong federation.

“The circumstances will worsen if the mandate is not respected,” said Shah, stressing that nonpolitical mindsets should cease to exist. “The budget is prepared in a way it benefits the country and the people. If you keep borrowing from here and there, it’s not going to work,” he said.

The opposition leader warned that giving a special preference to one province in the budget would aggravate the situation.

“The incumbent government wasn’t mandated to present the budget for one year. If you don’t respect the mandate, we may soon reach a point of no return,” he added. The Rs 5,932.5bn budget represented a ten percent increase in spending from last year.

The opposition tore copies of the budget in an attempt to unsettle the new finance minister.

Orignally published by INP