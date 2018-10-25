Sindh Govt to launch nutrition programme for 50000 families of Thar: Barrister Murtaza

KARACHI : Advisor to CM on Information, Law and Anti-corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Government of Sindh had decided to launch from coming Monday, a comprehensive nutrition program for 50,000 families of Thar, adding that under a pilot project, ration bags containing essential items of nutrition would be provided to 50,000 families, and each bag will cost Rs. 4,500 and these families had been selected with the help of NADRA records.

The Provincial Advisor said that the pilot project which would be for three months would cost Rs. 220 million every month and would go a long way reducing rate of mortality and morbidity among poorest families. However through Benazir Income Support Programme already we assist 50 Kg Wheat to each family separately, he concluded.

