Sindh govt to improve health facilities: Dr Azra

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that it is high time to restructure sindh health department to advance service system including improving quality of trainings. She has assured that the political leadership was fully committed to provide better health facilities to the people of Sindh.

Chairing a followup meeting for the restructuring of Health Department at her office on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, DG Health, USAID Consultant Dr. Nabeela Ali and others also attended the meeting. The role of all stakeholders including Health department, development partners, community representatives and Civil Societies, academia and Intelligentsia and beneficiaries were discussed in detail. Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar emphasised on capacity building, adding that he said that we needed reform support unit in the department and we were dedicated to improve situation in health department. Sindh Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho assured that the political leadership was fully committed to provide better health facilities to the people of Sindh and a huge amount had been allocated for the purpose in the current fiscal year.Chairing a followup meeting for the restructuring of Health Department at her office on Tuesday. Additional Chief Secretary Health Dr. Muhammad Usman Chachar, DG Health, USAID Consultant Dr. Nabeela Ali and others also attended the meeting.

She added, ‘ Primary including outreach, secondary, tertiary health services, vertical programs and private service providers should be improved to facilitate the needy and deserving people of Sindh. On this occasion she suggested to form a task force for implementation of the proposals for restructuring of the Health Department and get the objective at earliest.

