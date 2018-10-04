Sindh govt to establish power grid system

Staff Reporter

Sindh government is working on a plan to establish its own grid system in order to remarkably improve the distribu-tion of electricity for the benefit of power consumers in the prov-ince.

This was stated by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh during a meeting with a delegation of Energy Update led by Naeem Qureshi at his office.

Speaking on the occa-sion, the provincial en-ergy minister said the Sindh government was also working on a plan to establish power plant in every city of the province to make it self-reliant to fulfill energy needs of its own residents.

Sheikh said that the provincial government had been giving prefer-ence to projects of al-ternative energy espe-cially wind energy be-ing installed in the province.

He said that Sindh government was fully sincere and serious to resolve issues being faced by projects of al-ternative energy on a priority basis.

He said that there was no doubt that invest-ment being made to develop projects of wind energy had ush-ered Sindh province into a new era of de-velopment and pros-perity.

He said that indiffer-ent attitude of relevant federal authorities con-cerned had been ham-pering further progress and expansion of the alternative energy sec-tor.

He said that comple-tion and commission-ing of some 35 similar energy projects had been delayed owing to non-cooperation on the part of relevant federal authorities.

The minister said that at present over 1,000 megawatts of electric-ity was being generated in Sindh on basis of al-ternative energy as more than 15 wind power projects had been commissioned and were connected to the national grid.

He said that Sindh had massive potential to generate much more clean electricity using its abundant potential of wind energy.

He said that prospec-tive investors from within and outside the country would be en-couraged to invest in the alternative energy sector of the province as the provincial gov-ernment would provide utmost support to them.

