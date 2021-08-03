Sindh govt to cover expenses of Liaquat Ali Khan’s ailing son

Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan, the son of Late Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Khan has been ailing for quite some time now. Akbar’s wife contacted the Sindh government to help in covering her husband’s medical expenses to which the government of Sindh stated that it will cover all of the costs of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan.

In response to Dure Liaqat Ali Khan’s letter, Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab stated on Monday that the state government would cover all medical costs for the son of the country’s first Prime Minister.

The PPP leader stated that Sindh Chief Minister’s instructions to this effect had been issued on his official Twitter account. He further said that the Sindh government will not abandon the Quaid-e-Millat family.

According to media reports, Shah also ordered the Sindh Chief Secretary to provide a Rs 0.2 million monthly stipend to Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan, who has been facing difficulties.

Dure Liaquat All Khan, the wife of Akber Liaquat Ali Khan, the son of Late Quaid-e-Millat Liaquat Ali Man, sent a letter to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah regarding her husband’s worsening health problems over the past three years.

#SindhGovt will pay Medical expenses of Akbar liaqat Ali Khan, the Son of First Prime Minister Liaqat Ali Khan.#WelldoneSindhGovt 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/AAVzSPhYu2 — Raza Dharejo PPP (Official) (@RazaDharijo) August 2, 2021

Earlier, in a letter to Sindh Chief Minister, the wife of Liaquat Ali Khan’s son said that his husband is on dialysis and has been attending three times a week.

The monthly cost of dialysis is above one lac rupees, with monthly tests, medicine, injections, and doctor’s visits costing an additional. The grieving widow of Akbar Ali Khan said that the couple’s two hospital visits in the last year cost them over a million dollars.

“I am writing to you with the hope that you will be able to provide some relief to my husband in his time of need, whose parents gave their lives and wealth in service to this country,” she wrote in the letter.

President Dr. Arif Alvi also paid a visit to Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan in Karachi on Friday to check on his health. Dr. Alvi spent some time with Khan at his home, and he prayed for Liaquat Ali Khan’s son’s quick recovery.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, inquiring after the health of Mr. Akbar Liaqat Ali Khan, son of Pakistan's 1st Prime Minister Nawabzada Liaqat Ali Khan, at his residence today. pic.twitter.com/ZQkDgpsf3Q — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 23, 2021

