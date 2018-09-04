Sindh govt to build houses with ABAD’S collaboration: Ghani

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Sindh Minister for Local government Saeed Ghani has said with the ratio of population in Karachi it needs residential schemes and they will be developed with the joint collaboration of government and Association of Builders and developers (ABAD). All the orders which come under the local government with reference to ABAD will be implemented as per law.

Saeed Ghani said to facilitate ABAD means to facilitate people.

The ban on high rise buildings in Karachi is from Supreme Court but this issue will also be resolved in an amicable manner, he added.

While speaking at a ceremony during a visit of the central office of ABAD House, Provincial Minister for Local Government said there is a water crisis in Karachi , he said to overcome this in first phase 300 mgd water will be made potable through the sea water by desalination plant and later it will go to 1200 mgd.

He said in a few days a meeting with ABAD will be held along with local government administrative heads and matters will be resolved through mutual under standings.The heads would be from SBCA, KDA, KWSB and KMC, he said.

Minister said a detailed report will be prepared which will provide relief to the people and recommendations of ABAD will also be taken into consideration.

He underlined the need of one window operation to resolve the matters between ABAD and people.ABAD chairman today has apprised him various issues pertaining to residential schemes which are very crucial and all issues will be discussed as per law and if it was essential than they would be taken to assembly.

Replying to a question he said Sindh chief Minister has given him full powers and he will exercise them in full letter and spirit in the larger interest of the masses.

Ghani added that now all the employees of local government departments have to be in the office from 9 am to 5 pm and this is being implemented. We are not those people who raise a slogan of change and their ministers and workers apologized within 10 days of their mistakes, Provincial Minister added..

In another question he said population of Karachi is increasing rapidly and this was the reason of water crisis persists, adding that Sindh government was trying its level best to remove the water crisis. Earlier,Chairman ABAD presented a bouquet to the minister on his arrival.

