Sindh govt to bear medical expenses of two boys who lost limbs

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the health department to make necessary arrangements for the treatment of two boys who lost their arms and hands when high tension wires fell on them.

The chief minister said that the incident of Umar, 8, resident of Ahsanabad and Haris, 9, resident of Surjani Town was extremely painful. “I want to rehabilitate them at any cost and the provincial government would bear all their treatment expenses wherever it is possible,” he said. He directed Secretary Health Dr Usman Chachar to talk to the expert doctors and give them the reports about the children so that they could be rehabilitated and returned to normal life.

While presiding over the second cabinet meeting of his second tenure here at CM House on Monday, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the arrangements might also be made to fix them artificial limbs and “I don’t know how it would be done but just I want it to be done at any cost,” he directed secretary health and also asked him to keep him sending day to day reports.

The cabinet also took up the issue of overhead cables hanging everywhere in the city. The chief minister, on the recommendation of the cabinet, constituted a committee under Secretary Local Government to talk to the relevant quarters to remove all overhead cables of internet, telephone, TV cables and such others. “These cables are not only defacing the beauty of the city but also creating nuisance, some time they fall on vehicles and sometimes on the road,” the chief minister said and directed local government secretary to seek help from the Commissioner Karachi and get these cables removed. The cabinet gave task to Secretary Local government Khalid Hyder Shah to talk to all the concerned cable owners and agencies and give them time to remove overhead cables and install them underground.

The cabinet also expressed serious reservation over the beggars roaming around along with their small children and begging on all the important stops, signals, places.

