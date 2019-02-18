Sindh govt taking steps to help special persons in getting CNICs: Qasim

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that provincial government is taking steps to eradicate difficulties for special persons in getting CNICs.

He said that for purpose of issuing CNICs to special persons, NADRA will hold camps in all districts gradually in collaboration with DEPD and second camp of its kind will be held on February 18 at Tando Muhammad Khan Civil, first was arranged in Karachi. Syed Qasim Naveed stated this while presiding over a meeting here in his office on Sunday. Secretary Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Khalid Chachar, Deputy Secretary Shahzaib Shaikh, Director Operations NADRA Shankur Ghori and other officers also attended the meeting.

The Special Assistant to CM assured that the Sindh government was taking all measures to provide relief to special children and persons and camps for providing CNICs to special persons would be held gradually in all districts.

Meanwhile the meeting was informed that as many as 28 centres had been established across the province to provide special certificates to special persons. Only in Karachi five centres have been set up. In this regard all staff posted in these centres has been directed to cooperate with special persons when they come for the certificates. It is to mention here that for awareness on the issue, advertisements in all leading newspapers in Sindhi, Urdu and English have also been published.

In another meeting of Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar with Director General Public Private Partnership Unit of Finance Department Sindh Khalid Mehmood and Director Finance PPP Unit Yasir Khokhar, it was decided that 15 special Schools, in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta, Dadu, Sanghar, Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Larkana, Nowshero Feroz and Qambar Shahdadkot would be handed over to a NGO so that the children who were getting education there, might get better education and care facilities there.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities expressed his hope that in collaboration with private sector, such initiatives would help special children to get better education and learning skills.

