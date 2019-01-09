Sindh, Govt taking serious steps to resolve Thar problems

Staff Repeater

The Information Department, Government of Sindh has received a detailed report from authorized authority of Tharparkar district that the relief activities in Tharparkar are in full swing and the Government of Sindh is taking serious steps to solve the problems of drought effectee peoples.

According to the details 586 children from day 1 to 5 years of age were treatment in Out-Patient Services (OPD) in the district and taluka hospitals of Tharparkar district.

Moreover, 38 children were admitted in the hospitals 36 children were discharged from the hospital after their treatment. 777 children were also treated today in OPD of 31 BHUs and 18 Government dispensaries under the administrative control of PPHI. 38 animals were treated and 7183 were vaccinated.

Free wheat relief activities continued across the district. Today, 7533 families were provided wheat under Phase –III. Moreover, 214 families of Phase –II were given 50 Kg wheat bags.

As of Wednesday January 9, 247088 families in Phase 1, 251122 families in Phase-II and 42535 families in Phase-III have received wheat bags at the scale of 50 Kg.

Family Ration Bags to Pregnant and Lactating Women continued as well in Tharparkar district, 423 bags were distributed today in the second phase amongst the PLW at their doorstep identified by Health Department and PPHI after registering them. Till date, 63549 bags have been distributed in Phase –II and 36656 bags stand already distributed in Phase-I. Forest and Wildlife Department of District Tharparkar under the supervision of Deputy Conservator is also engaged in safeguarding the lives of animals.

Besides providing green fodder/ feed in Nagarparkar areas to Peacocks and large animals, 7 water ponds have been constructed which are also being filled on regular basis to meet the drinking needs of animals/ wildlife habitat.

On reports published in some newspapers about deaths of peacocks in village Keerbaro and Kharak, the villages were visited by the Wildlife Teams where there were no signs of any peacock mortality. However, one sick peacock was found and shifted to quarantine in Mithi for treatment.

The Game Officer Wildlife and Poultry Department have constituted teams to address the complaints of any sick wildlife habitat and save the lives of peacocks being the beauty of desert area.

