Sindh Govt takes steps to ensure security during Chrismas festival

Sindh Government has issued directives for strict security measures and facilitation by local bodies and its allied departments on the eve of Chrismas in the metropolis.

This was stated by the Sindh Minister for Information, Labour, Human Resources, Transport & Mass Transit Syed Nasir Hussain Shah while visiting Sindh Assembly Member and Pakistan Peoples Party’s Minority Wing Dr Lal Chand Ukrani and ex-MPA and General Secretary Pujumal Bheel along with Poster Ashar Mansha at Christ Holiness Church at Defence View here.

On the occasion, the minister also performs cake cutting to mark up-coming Chrismas celebrations. The Church administration informed the minister about the security and other local government issues faced by them. The minister said that PPP always safeguards the rights of minorities and taken concrete steps in this regard and will never leave our Christian community alone.

He further informed that Church administration and Christian community present on the occasion that the provincial government every year on the eve of Chrismas will take all extraordinary measures for security, cleaning, water supply and traffic including all required facilities.

In this regard, “The power supply to all Churches, cleaning of the streets along with religious places will be ensured during Christmas,” he informed.