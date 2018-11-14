Sindh govt suspends registration of City School, Beacon House

Staff Reporter

The Sindh’s Directorate of Inspection / Registration of Private Institutions on Thursday suspended the registration of all campuses of The City School and Beacon House School System following their alleged failure to comply with the Supreme Court and the SHC orders, barring them to increase their tuition fees by more than five per cent.

On September 3, the SHC had declared as illegal the more than five per cent increase in the tuition fees by private schools and institutions, and ordered their management to refund the excess amount within three months. The SHC had ruled that its order would apply to all students and private institutions and schools governed under the Sindh Private Educational Institutions Ordinance, 2001, and Sindh Private Educational Institutions Rules, 2005.

