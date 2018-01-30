Sindh govt suspends Rao Anwar

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh government on Monday finally placed former SSP Malir Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, who has been absconding in the extrajudicial killing case of 27-year-old aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud, under suspension from official duty.

“With the approval of chief minister Sindh, the services of former SSP Malir district, Anwar Ahmed and former SP Investigation-II, East Zone, Muhammad Altaf Sarwar Malik are placed under suspension with immediate effect,” a notification issued on by the chief secretary, Sindh, read.

It added that the headquarters of the said police officers during the period of their suspension shall be at Central Police Office, Karachi, and that: “They shall draw pay and allowances during the period of their suspension as admissible under the rules.”

Meanwhile, Additional IGP Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department Dr Sanaullah Abbasi told media that everything possible would be done to ensure the arrest of Anwar in accordance with the Supreme Court’s order.