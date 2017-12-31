Sindh Govt regularises NTS teachers

Approves merger of Sindh Bank with Summit

Special Correspondent

Karachi

The Sindh Government has decided to regularise NTS-pass contract teachers through an Assembly Act and simultaneously a comprehensive education reforms bill would also be presented in the assembly for improvement of the overall education system in public sector.

The chief minister said, “Education is the matter of life and death for people of the province. I have taken it up as a mission to improve education in public sector for which I need the support of cabinet members, academicians, civil society and parents to achieve the goal,” he said.

The chief minister also directed chief secretary and his team to prepare a comprehensive education reforms draft bill in which reforms in the entire education system right from textbooks, educational environment in schools, capacity building of teachers, training, performance-based incentives in the shape of increments and promotions, in-service training and refresher courses and establishment of high standard teachers training academy on PPP mode etc are covered thoroughly.

The cabinet members said that MQM-London chief Altaf Hussain has been involved in anti-state activities, therefore any building, ground, area or such other thing named after him should be renamed. The chief minister on the recommendations of the cabinet directed the chief secretary to prepare a list of such buildings.

The Sindh Welfare and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act-2017 was presented in the cabinet for approval.

The chief minister said that the Treaty of Amsterdam which came into force on May 1, 1999, includes a protocol on animal welfare designed to ensure protection and welfare of animals.

The cabinet also approved the merger of Sindh Bank with Summit Bank.