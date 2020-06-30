Sindh govt refuses to collect taxes for fed govt

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has refused to collect taxes for Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under Income Tax Ordinance 2001, on Monday.

The excise department of the Sindh government collects around Rs 8 billion in terms of taxes for the federal government. The amount is collected from the registration of vehicles and the transfer of vehicles’ ownership.

The provincial motor registration authority receives these taxes from the registration of 800 CC to 1300 CC vehicles.

Shedding light on the matter, Secretary Sindh Excise department Abdul Haleem Shaikh said that they used to collect these taxes voluntarily to submit it with the federal authorities.