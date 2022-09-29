Sindh govt refuses to accept Wahab’s resignation

Barrister Murtaza Wahab will continue to perform his duties as administrator of Karachi as the Sindh government has refused to accept his resignation, it was reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader resigned from his post three days ago following the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) decision to stop the collection of Karachi Metropolitan Cooperation (KMC) tax in electricity bills.

While addressing a joint press conference with Information Minister Sharjeel Memon and Sindh Minister for Excise Mukesh Chawla, Sindh Minister of Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said, “Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed him to continue his work”.

He added that some elements were not happy with the appointment of a PPP “Jiyala” as administrator Karachi, who according to him was working in the best interest of the citizens.

“It looks like Murtaza Wahab was overcome with emotions and tendered resignation,” Shah added.

Responding to a question, the excise and taxation minister said the provincial government has given a Rs25 billion subsidy to flour mills thus fixing the flour price at Rs65 per kg.

Chawla further said one flour mill was sealed earlier for violating government orders.

“Despite our subsidy, flour is being sold at an exorbitant price. We will take action against the mills,” he said.