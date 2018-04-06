Sindh Govt pursues progressive tax policy, maintains lowest tax rate: Murad

Our Special Correspondent

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh government pursues a progressive tax policy rather than a regressive one with low tax rate as its cardinal component. Consequently, no new tax was levied in the budget 2017-18, announced on June 5, 2017, maintaining the standard rate at 13 percent, the lowest in any tax domain in the country.

He was talking to the Chairman Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) Khalid Mahmood who presented him SRB annual report-2016-17 at CM House here on Thursday.

The chief minister said the revenue target of Rs100 billion set for FY 2017-18 poses an enormous challenge. He urged the SRB employees to employ all resources and put in their best efforts to achieve this target without compromising organization’s taxpayer-friendly image, espoused over the years.

The report presented him by the Chairman SRB Khalid Mahmood says 2016-17 was marked by a certain salience. The standard rate was reduced from 14 percent to 13 percent, while the annual target was scaled up 28 percent over the previous year, to Rs78 billion. This was a daunting challenge given that the Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) was already confronted with a shrinking revenue space owing to the year-on-year incremental revenue expansion, since its start of the operations in 2011-12.

The ports and terminal operators, telecommunication, insurance and banks remained the principal contributors. Contract execution, franchise and constructions also provided increased revenues. Nonetheless, a lot of areas remained uncharted and yet to be tapped into the system.

This report acknowledges the contribution of the taxpayers in the top 10 sectors. Nevertheless, enormous efforts are required to open up the services sector, predominately in the informal segment of the economy, to boost documentation and the tax revenue, with the past nationwide experience not serving as a guide.

The report says SRB accords a high priority to the development of human resource, to upgrade skills and intellectual talents-that grow and flourish with experience-on a continuous basis to enable employees to face emerging challenges. With that in mind, contacts were made with the International Bureau of Fiscal Documentation (IBFD), Amsterdam, and the World Bank to seek their help in organizing training during 2017—18 for the SRB employees on the best international practices concerning sales tax enforcement and audit.

A fresh batch of 40 officers was inducted into the organization following a rigorous selection process, developed and supervised in association with IBA Karachi.

During the year, SRB’s in-house training facility ‘Sindh Institute of Fiscal Management’ (SIFM) became operative under the supervision of a seasoned training expert. Besides catering to SRB’s own requirement, the facility will be available to other fiscal and revenue organizations within the province. Over time, the facility will be upgraded to extend its services for training and research to the private sector as well.