Sindh govt proposes to establish 23 consumer courts

In order to provide quick relief to citizens, a proposal has been forwarded to the Sindh government to establish 23 more consumer courts across the province.

In this regard, agriculture department has penned a summary to the Chief Minister, asking to provide more than two billion rupees for building of consumer courts in eighteen districts of Sindh.

Chief Minister has been asked to provide funds of Rs 1.8 billion as regular budget for the courts, while Rs237 million has been asked for salaries and recruitment purpose.

Consumer courts are already working in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad.

The Sindh government on September 12, submitted a report to Sindh High Court regarding establishment of consumer courts across the province.

The report was presented by the additional secretaries of finance, law and agricultural department before a division bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar which was hearing the plea filed by Muhammad Tariq Mansoor Advocate

According to the report, the consumers courts would be established gradually, the government has allocated over Rs 47 million in this regard.

The report stated that Registrar SHC had been informed in writing regarding appointment of the magistrates for the six courts. The magistrates of these districts may be given additional charges of other districts.

The petitioner had submitted that Consumers Protection Act was promulgated in 2014, but despite the passage of two years, the government failed to constitute the consumer courts, resulting the consumers have been suffering from financial loss. The Petitioner pleaded the court to issue order the government to provide compensation to the citizens.



Consumer courts are already working in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Benazirabad. —NNI

