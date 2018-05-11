Sindh govt presents Rs 1144.448 bn budget

KARACHI :Sindh Government on Thursday presented Rs 1144.448 billion tax free budget for the year 2018-19, with Rs 343.9 billion uplift outlay. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds portfolio of Finance Minister, presented the budget in Sindh Assembly amongst the negative slogans by the Opposition members of the assembly. He requested the House to authorize expenditure only for first quarter of the current financial year from July 1 to September 30, 2018. Speaker Sindh Assembly Siraj Durrani chaired the session

