Sindh govt pledges to make Islamkot 1st SDG-compliant Taluka

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Government of Sindh (GoS) has made an unprecedented move by committing to make Taluka Islamkot of Tharparkar, as first Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Model Taluka in Sindh.

Planning and Development Board of GoS has issued a notification in this regard, which says, “Through a multi-sectoral methodology using innovative Public-Private Partnership mode, the targets of SDGs will be planned and achieved in Islamkot.”

Citing rationale behind the move, the notification says, “The Taluka Islamkot is the hub of coal mining and energy production activities and is suitable to become the first geographical region in Sindh to achieve SDGs through a unique model of Public-Private Partnership, with special focus on immediately prioritized areas, i.e. education, health, safe drinking water, no hunger, energy, decent work and economic growth as approved by Chief Minister Sindh.”

Islamkot Taulka, a sub-district of District Tharparkar, is among the most underdeveloped regions of the country in human development index where literacy rate, especially the female literacy rate, is depressingly low.

In order to achieve the objectives, a 10-member committee has also been formed to carry out activities to accomplish the challenging task.

To steer the reforms in an institutional manner, the notification says that a “Steering Committee has been constituted with Chairman Planning & Development Board as its Chairman. Other members of the committee are Secretaries of School Education Department, Health Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Energy Department, Finance Department, Agriculture Department, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), General Manager – Thar Foundation and Project Manager – SDGs Support Unit Sindh.”

The forum’s Terms of Reference (ToRs) have been set to review and approve action plan for implementation of SDGs, monitor and supervise implementation of SDGs action plan, conceive and propose innovative approaches through Public-Private Partnerships to achieve Government of Sindh’s commitment to mainstream and accelerate SDGs, propose research and feasibility studies to support implementation of SDGs, coordinate SDGs initiatives with relevant government departments of Sindh and other stakeholders such as private sector, civil society, and academia.

When contacted, member of the steering committee, Mr. Naseer Memon, General Manager CSR of SECMC and Thar Foundation said that GoS has been instrumental and forthcoming in institutionalizing the proposal of making Islamkot an SDG-compliant taulka.