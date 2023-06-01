Sindh govt orders removal of CNG kits from school vans

Karachi: To further ensure the safety and security of school-going children, the Sindh government has given orders to remove compressed natural gas (CNG) kits from school vans across the province.

Sindh Transport and Information Minister Sharjeel Memon, while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, said that ban on the installation of CNG kits in school vans was imposed earlier as well, but now, a force from the transport department is being formed which will monitor the vehicles.

The Sindh transport department made the decision to start an operation the day before to remove the CNG kits from all school vans and coasters travelling around the province.

In addition, it was resolved during the meeting of the transport department to launch a crackdown on all unlawful bus stops in Sindh and to punish those responsible severely. The crackdown will include filing criminal charges against these people.

Sharjeel Memon gave Saleem Rajput, the transport secretary, instructions at the meeting to write letters to the appropriate divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners pleading with them to take quick action against the owners of unlawful bus stands. He highlighted the need for quick action to address this problem.