Sindh govt orders removal of encroachments from Guttar Baghicha land

Staff Reporter

The Sindh government has ordered the cancellation of illegal allotments and removal of encroachments at Gutter Baghicha park land in trans-Lyari area of the city and warned against any new allotments at the site.

The Municipal Commissioner, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Deputy Commissioner, West, Karachi – through a letter from Deputy Secretary, General, Sindh Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department – have been directed to take action against illegal and unauthorised possession of land of Gutter Baghicha.

“The illegal allotments already made without rules and procedure may be cancelled, if any allotment has been made legally then justification may be provided,” the Municipal Commissioner was advised in the letter.

It is also directed that the KMC or any other authority shall not make any new allotment at Guttar Baghicha and that proper action as per law should be taken if land grabbers illegally occupy any plot.

The Sindh Shahri Federation has welcomed the Sindh Local Government department’s directives and called for immediate removal of encroachments from Gutter Baghicha park land.

In a statement here on Friday, it said that Sindh Shahri Federation’s General Secretary Tahir Sawati had lodged complaints with concrete proofs to the Secretary Local Government and other authorities concerned against illegal allotments and encroachments at Gutter Baghicha park land and had demanded action against land grabbers.