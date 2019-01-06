Sindh Govt not coop. with Centre for uplift work: Alvi

Observer Report

Karachi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday said that work cannot be done in Karachi without the Sindh government’s cooperation.

Speaking to the media here, the president said Sindh Governor Imran Ismail’s stance is that the provincial government is not cooperating with the federal government. “I will try to get the cooperation.”

He said that he was making efforts to get work started on development packages for Sindh, especially Karachi.

“For those packages to work, the Sindh government has to cooperate with the federal government because work cannot be done in Karachi without the provincial government’s cooperation,” he added.

