Sindh govt maintaining ‘Zero Tolerance’ to crimes against women: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party and its government in Sindh will maintain ‘Zero Tolerance’ to crimes against women and girls asking the government to implement the policy so that tormentors of the women and girls don’t go Scot-free.

PPP Chairman said that he deeply felt the pain reading the media reports about the rape of Tayaba Rahimoon and Rozina Mallah in two different incidents in Karachi and Tando Mohammad Khan, a statement says.

“Such ugly incidents won’t be tolerated and the culprits have to be caught and punished as per the law of the land,” he added. Bilawal further said that protection of women and girls was collective responsibility of the society and the government. However, the government and its police should take such incidents in utmost seriousness and ensure that the criminals involved in heinous crimes including the rapists of Tayaba Rahimoon and Rozina Mallah.