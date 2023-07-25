The Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit of Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the People’s Party has nominated a three-member committee for the caretaker government. The opposition leader is currently in hiding, and I urge him to fulfill his constitutional duty without fear of any repercussions, both inside and outside the assembly.”

While speaking to journalists at the Sindh Assembly media corner, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government has initiated a housing plan for flood victims in Larkana, this initiative is based on the instructions of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Under this plan, ownership rights of the land will be granted to the women of the respective families, aiming to empower women in the region. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his intention to extend this program to other provinces if the Pakistan People’s Party forms the next government.

Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is actively providing houses to the flood victims in the province. He mentioned that the People’s Party is receiving gratitude from the people for their efforts. Additionally, he highlighted that population growth is a pressing issue for the country, and it requires serious and immediate measures to address.

Responding to questions from journalists, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that every political party has the right to nominate its candidate for the Prime Minister’s position, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman also has the full right to exercise his political actions.