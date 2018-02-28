Sindh Govt imposes Section I44

Staff Reporter

The Government of Sindh under Section 144 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898, ordered that no person, whether municipal staff, contractor’s staff or private citizen shall dump garbage at any place other than the place specified by the Govern-ment/Municipal authorities as garbage dumping site and that no per-son shall put garbage to fire throughout the province of the Sindh.

According to a handout here Tuesday, the Sindh Government directed the Station House Officers (SHOs) of concerned Police Station is authorized to register complaints under Section 188 PPC in writing for the violation of Section 144 Cr. PC against the violators.

