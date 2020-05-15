Sindh govt imposes Epidemic Disease (Amendment) Ordinance

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab on Friday confirmed in a video statement that the Sindh Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance has been imposed throughout the province.

“Citizens, shopkeepers, factory owners and every individual will have to adopt the safety precautions [for coronavirus],” he said.

Wahab said that violation of the ordinance will result in heavy fines and penalties. “Those who violate the SOPs will be fined up to one million rupees,” he said, urging citizens to follow the SOPs issued by the home department to contain the virus.

The government has imposed restrictions on gatherings, religious and social events and has made mandatory the implementations of SOPs on businesses.

“The purpose of the law is to create awareness among the citizens about the implementation of precautionary measures,” said Wahab, adding that this law will ensure social distancing inside factories and markets.

“We all have to abide by the Epidemic Diseases Amendment Act,” he maintained while adding: “Let’s prove we are law-abiding citizens to end this pandemic together.”

On the other hand, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has approved the Sindh Corona Relief Ordinance after which it will come into force immediately.

Under the ordinance, those affected by the coronavirus will be able to get socio-economic relief.

Earlier, Ismail had objected to the Sindh Emergency Relief Ordinance while raising his concerns over the concessions in electricity and gas bills as stated that it fell under the domain of federal government and the provincial government could not make decisions in this regard.

The Sindh government had removed the clauses and sent the ordinance to the Sindh governor for re-approval.

As per the details mentioned in the tabled ordinance, no educational institute shall charge more than 80% of the total monthly fees. The relief amount, reduced equivalent to 20%, under the ordinance, shall not be recovered as arrears.

The ordinance also prohibited any employer to lay off any worker or employee while dispatching full salaries during the closure of offices in lockdown period.

According to the ordinance, the government may provide an exemption in the provincial rates, duties, fees, cess, levies and charges according to further notifications by the authorities in this regard.