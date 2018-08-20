Sindh govt implementating Doing Business Reforms: Chief SBI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Government of Sindh is implementing historic Doing Business (DB) Reforms across different departments, said Chairperson, Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Ms. Naheed Memon.

She said this while chairing a progress meeting on implementation of Sprint-2 of Doing Business Reforms in Sindh, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by officials from stakeholder departments from the Government of Sindh, namely Planning and Development Board, Board of Revenue, Sindh Building Control Authority, Sindh Revenue Board, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Labour & Human Resource Department, and Industries Department.

World Bank team was represented by Senior Economist, the World Bank Group Amjad Bashir. Participants expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Sprint-2 and also deliberated third-party validation of reforms executed so far.

The reforms executed will be audited by one of the Big Four Auditing firms. During the meeting, the Chairperson SBI, who is also the focal person for Doing Business Reforms in Sindh, reviewed progress updates by relevant agencies from the Government of Sindh.

She stressed on the importance of facilitating online payments as something crucial to business reforms in Sindh as part of her vision.

