Sindh govt has no action plan to stop XDR outbreak

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Health Department on Tuesday admitted that it has no plan to stop the spread of the extensively drug-resistant (XDR) strain of typhoid fever in the province.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that the XDR typhoid has claimed four lives since its outbreak from Hyderabad in November 2016, which later spread to Karachi and other cities and towns of the province.

The Health Department is still waiting for the federal government to arrange vaccines for XDR typhoid, as the province battles the outbreak caused by a superbug.

Share on: WhatsApp