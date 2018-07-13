Sindh Govt grants 10% adhoc relief allowance to employees

Increase minimum pension from Rs 6000 to 10,000

Special Correspondent

The Government of Sindh has sanctioned an Adhoc Relief Allowance-2018 at 10 per cent of basic pay to all the civil employees of the Sindh Government.

The allowance is also granted for contingent paid staff and contract employees against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment, with effect from July 1 and till further orders, said a statement on Thursday.

The amount of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2018 will be subject to Income Tax, will be admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave, will not be treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of Pension/ gratuity.

The Recovery of House Rent will not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting /deputation abroad, will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

The term “Basic Pay” for the purpose of Adhoc Relief Allowance – 2018 will also include the amount of the personal pay granted on account of annual increment (s) beyond the maximum of the existing pay scales. The Government of Sindh has sanctioned the increase in minimum pension with effect from July 1, 2018 from Rs 6,000 to Rs10,000 per month to civil pensioners of the Sindh Government. The family pension allowed to the family of a retired Sindh Government employee under the pension-cum-gratuity Scheme 1954 and Liberalized Pension Rules 1977 has also been increased from current rate of Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,500 per month, said a statement on Thursday.

The rate of minimum pension would be Rs 15,000 per month for the civil pensioners of the Sindh Government who are 75 years age or above on July, 1 or who would attain the age of 75 years subsequently. The rate of minimum family pension would be Rs 11,250 per month for the family of pensioners of Government of Sindh under the Pension cum-Gratuity Scheme, 1954 and Liberalized Pension Rules, 1977 who are 75 years age or more on July 1, 2018 or who would attain the age of 75 years subsequently. Commutation of any part of the increase allowed will not be Admissible.

Meanwhile, the Government of Sindh has allowed the increase in the House Rent Allowance by 50 per cent of the existing amounts of House Rent Allowance admissible to the employees of Sindh Government with effect from July 1, 2018.

The increase in allowance is granted for big cities of Sindh under jurisdiction of metropolitan/ municipal corporations from existing 45 per cent of the minimum of Basic Pay Scale 2008 to 50 per cent of the existing amounts being drawn, said a statement on Thursday. As for other cities from existing 30 per cent of the minimum of Basic Pay Scale 2008 to 50 per cent of the existing amounts being drawn.

Share on: WhatsApp