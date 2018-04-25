Sindh Govt gives top priority to family planning

Staff Reporter

Government of Sindh has announced Family Planning as most important task over the next two years and beyond. This decision was taken in the light of Pakistan’s international commitment made FP2020 (Family Planning 2020) London Summit.

Sindh Government has taken the lead in Pakistan and already launched a Costed Implementation Plan (CIP) which was under implementation in 11 districts since last one year. But now it will be implemented in entire 29 districts of the province.

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, MNA chaired a meeting to discuss targets and achievement regarding provincial government Family Planning Program 2020 (FP-2020) with the Taskforce and took important decisions.

The meeting was attended by Dr Fazlullah Pechuho, Secretary, Health; Laeeq Ahmed, Secretary, Population Welfare Department (PWD); Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Provincial Technical Coordinator for Oversight and Coordination Cell; Dr. Talib Lashari, Technical Advisor (CIP), Population Welfare Department; Dr. Fawad Shaikh, Member Social Sector, Planning & Development Board; all Divisional Commissioners; all Deputy Commissioners; District Health Officers; District Population Welfare Officers and other government functionaries.

According to the decision taken, all Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners will supervise the birth spacing services under CIP being imparted by the Population Welfare Department, Health Department, its programs Lady Health Workers, Maternal Child Health Program, PPHI Sindh and NGOs. District Health and Population Officers will be responsible for taking the lead in the implementation of CIP.

The Deputy Commissioners will make it sure that the district level implementation report is submitted to CIP Secretariat of the Population Welfare Department in the first week of each month. It was decided that DCs will review progress on monthly basis in their respective districts while Sindh FP2020 Taskforce will review the progress on a quarterly basis.

Member National Assembly, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that results of Census of 2017 present alarming picture Pakistan has become fast-growing country while we know that resources are scarce thus, development and economic growth will be hampered if we cannot take into account the population growth factor.

Sindh has taken the lead in initiating implementing FP2020 commitments. Thus, we will not only fulfil international commitment but can reduce fertility so that to achieve economic growth in Sindh and Pakistan.

Ms Shahnaz Wazir Ali, Provincial Technical Coordinator, Oversight and Coordination Cell for Public Health Programs said that progress can be accelerated through birth spacing programs. The FP2020 initiative and the roadmap of Costed Implementation Plan have the potential to increase Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) in a significant manner.