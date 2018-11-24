Sindh govt given 15 days to build forensic lab

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday set a two-week deadline for the Sindh government to establish a forensic laboratory in the province after berating its representatives for not having done so already.

“The time granted [for the formation of the lab] was one year but a year and a half has passed,” the chief justice observed while chairing a high-level meeting also attended by provincial home and health secretaries, JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali and officials from the University of Karachi.

