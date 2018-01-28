Sindh govt forms SICIC for execution of reform agenda

Staff Reporter

The government of Sindh has formed a Sindh Investment Climate Improvement Cell (SICIC), a dedicated unit for execution of the reform agenda.

Chairperson of the Sindh Board of Investment (SBI), Naheed Memon is the focal person for Doing Business reforms in Sindh.

This reform is a part of the larger plan developed with the help of the World Bank to implement Doing Business reform at the federal and provincial level.

The government of Sindh is moving aggressively to transform the regulatory environment of the province.